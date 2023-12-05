2024'S Top Travel Destinations Announced

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: National Geographic, Skyscanner, Booking and Edreams Odigeo have published their respective lists of the must-visit destinations in 2024.

National Geographic's picks for the top travel destinations of 2024 include Belfast (Northern Ireland), Galloway and Southern Ayrshire (Scotland), Emilia-Romagna (Italy), Nordland (Norway), Pompeii (Italy), Albanian Alps (Albania), Tartu (Estonia), Wales, North Yorkshire (England), Saimaa (Finland), Valletta (Malta), Germany, Wild Atlantic Way (Ireland), Texas (US), Dominica Nova Scotia (Canada), Yucatan Peninsula (Mexico), New York State (US), Miami (US), Atacama Desert (Chile), Lima (Peru), Ibera Wetlands (Argentina), Akagera (Rwanda), Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Sikkim (India), Tainan (Taiwan), Xi'An (China) and Victoria (Australia).

Skyscanner's list of the top travel destinations for 2024 is as follow: Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Osaka (Japan), Tokyo (Japan), US Virgin Islands, Bucharest, Romania, Bermuda, Taipei, Taiwan, St Maarten and Oranjestad (Aruba).

As per Booking, the following destinations will be favourites in 2024: Beppu (Japan), Vlorë (Albania), Mérida (Mexico), Portland (US), Valkenberg (Netherlands), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Chemnitz (Germany), Rotorua (New Zealand), Panglao (Philippines) and Cairns (Australia).

Lastly, Edreams Odigeo's choices for top travel destinations of 2024 comprises Paris, London, Bangkok, Barcelona, Rome, Madrid, New York, Palma de Mallorca, Dublin and Lisbon.

Travellers have already begun booking their vacations in these destinations, particularly for February/March 2024.

