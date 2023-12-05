Oil futures retreat amid current pressure from OPEC+ output cuts, demand uncertainty

(MENAFN) Oil futures witnessed a reversal in direction following a brief uptick, impacted by the recent decision by the OPEC+ alliance to initiate voluntary production cuts from the beginning of January for a three-month period. The crude market experienced a decline, influenced by lingering uncertainty surrounding the global demand for fuel. However, losses were tempered by concerns of potential supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



In the midst of trading, Brent crude futures dipped by 73 cents, marking a 0.9 percent decrease and settling at USD78.15 per barrel. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures recorded a decline of 64 cents, or 0.8 percent, reaching USD73.43 per barrel. The oil market had seen a reduction of over 2 percent in the previous week, driven by investor skepticism regarding the extent of supply cuts implemented by OPEC and its allies.



The prevailing uncertainty in global fuel demand continues to exert downward pressure on crude prices. Notably, the decision by OPEC+ to implement voluntary production reductions has added complexity to the market dynamics. Despite these challenges, the impact of supply disruptions resulting from the Middle East conflict served as a mitigating factor, preventing more substantial losses in oil prices.



Concurrently, natural gas prices in Europe experienced a decline, with Dutch gas futures, the European standard for January delivery, falling by 4.58 percent to 41.50 euros (USD45.09) per megawatt-hour. This broader context underscores the intricate interplay of factors influencing energy markets, from geopolitical tensions impacting oil to market dynamics affecting natural gas prices in specific regions.

