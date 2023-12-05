Indonesian rescue teams work to locate 10 missing hikers after volcano eruption

(MENAFN) A frantic rescue operation is underway in Indonesia as hundreds of rescuers work tirelessly to locate 10 hikers who have gone missing following a devastating volcano eruption that claimed the lives of 13 individuals. The incident unfolded near the crater of Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra, where the eruption occurred.



The discovery of 13 deceased hikers was made on Monday near the volcano's crater, with rescue officials initially confirming 11 fatalities on the same day and an additional two on Tuesday. The eruption of Mount Marapi, which took place on Sunday, sent a towering ash column soaring 3,000 meters into the sky—exceeding the volcano's own height.



The rescue efforts have been marred by further eruptions and challenging weather conditions, making it a race against time to locate the 10 missing hikers. Despite the difficulties, some survivors have been found and successfully brought down the mountain.



Abdul Malik, the head of Padang Search and Rescue Agency, provided updates on the situation, stating that the death toll currently stands at 13 people, and the search for the missing hikers is ongoing. Two more deceased hikers were discovered late on Monday. Of the total fatalities, five bodies have been brought down for identification, while efforts are underway to bring down the remaining eight bodies in bodybags.



Images shared by the national search and rescue agency, Basarnas, depicted a dedicated team of six rescuers clad in orange jackets and hard hats as they undertook the challenging task of carrying a body down the perilous slope of the volcano. The ongoing rescue operation highlights the immense challenges faced by responders in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption.

