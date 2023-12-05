Dollar shows rebound, Bitcoin continues increasing

(MENAFN) The dollar showed signs of a rebound on Tuesday, nearing a one-week high against major currencies, while Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory fueled by optimism surrounding potential approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by US regulators.



In early trading in Asia, the dollar gained ground against the yen, reaching 147.23, supported by a slowdown in core inflation in Tokyo, which exerted downward pressure on the Japanese currency. Simultaneously, the euro approached a three-week low, reaching USD1.0840, following its performance on Monday. The dollar index also approached its highest level in over a week, registering 103.59 in the latest readings.



Analysts attribute the dollar's resurgence in part to a halt in the intense selling observed in recent weeks. November witnessed the dollar index's largest monthly decline in a year, with a nearly three percent drop. The current rebound reflects a shift in market sentiment and a pause in the bearish trend that prevailed in the preceding weeks.



The British pound exhibited a modest increase of 0.08 percent, reaching USD1.2642. However, it remained somewhat below its recent three-month highs. Similarly, the New Zealand dollar retraced slightly from its four-month peak, settling at USD0.6173 in recent transactions.



The Australian dollar maintained its position at USD0.6620 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's upcoming interest rate decision. Market expectations lean towards the central bank maintaining unchanged interest rates in the upcoming decision.



Amidst these currency movements, Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory, fueled by optimism that US regulators may soon approve Bitcoin ETFs. The intertwining dynamics of traditional currencies and digital assets underscore the complex landscape influencing global financial markets.

