Southern Gaza faces intense Israeli ground offensive, airstrikes

(MENAFN) On Monday, the southern areas of the Gaza Strip faced severe Israeli airstrikes that resulted in casualties among Palestinians, including those seeking shelter in locations previously advised by Israel, as reported by residents and journalists on-site.



Alongside the airstrikes, Israeli troops and tanks continued their ground campaign against Hamas militants in the southern region, having already gained significant control over the heavily affected northern areas.



Israel issued directives for Palestinians to vacate parts of Khan Younis, the main southern city in Gaza. However, residents observed that even the designated areas of refuge were being targeted by incoming fire.



The Israeli military shared a map on the X social media platform, highlighting about a quarter of Khan Younis in yellow as areas requiring immediate evacuation. Instructions indicated routes southward and westward, guiding people towards the Mediterranean coast and Rafah, a major town near the Egyptian border.



Faced with this situation, desperate Gazans in Khan Younis hastily gathered their belongings and made their way toward Rafah, many walking amidst the ruins in a somber and quiet procession.



Yet, Thomas White, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza (UNRWA), reported that even in Rafah, people were being compelled to flee due to ongoing dangers.



“People are pleading for advice on where to find safety. We have nothing to tell them,” he stated in a post on X social media platform.

