Oman’s foreign minister in Iran for talks around Israel's actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, the Foreign Minister of Oman, is currently in Tehran for discussions with senior Iranian officials on regional and international issues, including Israel's actions in the besieged Gaza Strip that resumed on October 7.



Heading a prominent delegation, Albusaidi arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday, just three days after the Israeli regime recommenced its attacks on Gaza following a seven-day ceasefire.



Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, welcomed his Omani counterpart, and the two engaged in discussions on various crucial matters of mutual interest.



During their talks, Amir Abdollahian and Albusaidi addressed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a lasting truce and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn population.



The Gaza Strip, with a population of 2.3 million, has been a focal point of concern, prompting Iran to call on all Muslim nations to intensify efforts to halt Israel's actions in the coastal enclave.



It's worth noting that Qatar played a pivotal role as the primary mediator in the discussions between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and Israel, leading to the establishment of a ceasefire on November 24.



This truce facilitated the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, along with the exchange of hostages and detainees between Hamas and Israel.

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107537341