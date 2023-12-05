Turkey's yearly inflation increases to 61.98 percent in November

(MENAFN) The Turkish Statistical Institute reported on Monday that Turkey's annual consumer price inflation rate climbed to 61.98 percent in November, primarily driven by escalating food and transportation prices. While this figure falls slightly below the anticipated 63 percent, it still underscores the persistent inflationary pressures in the country. The data reveals a monthly inflation rate of 3.28 percent in November, with prior expectations pointing towards an annual rate reaching 63 percent, and projections foreseeing a year-end figure of 67 percent. Notably, the inflation rate had experienced a decline in October, marking the first decrease in three months, yet it rebounded in November.



This resurgence in inflation follows the crisis that befell the Turkish lira at the close of 2021, reaching its highest levels in 24 years in October of that year at 85.51 percent. Since the beginning of the current year, the lira has witnessed a significant decline, experiencing a 35 percent drop. Additionally, the data highlights a month-on-month increase of 2.81 percent in the domestic producer price index for November, contributing to a year-on-year surge of 42.25 percent.



The economic landscape in Turkey remains under scrutiny as inflationary challenges persist, impacting various sectors and influencing the broader financial environment. The article provides insights into the intricacies of Turkey's inflationary situation, detailing the factors at play and emphasizing the ongoing economic complexities faced by the nation.

MENAFN05122023000045015682ID1107537317