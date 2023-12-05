European stocks decline following robust gains in the previous week

(MENAFN) European stocks experienced a decline on Monday, following robust gains in the previous week, with the Stoxx 600 index slipping by 0.1 percent as of 08:10 GMT. This pullback comes after the index reached its highest level in four months on Friday, marking its third consecutive week of gains. The downturn was notably influenced by a 1.9 percent drop in mining company stocks, as the surge in the US dollar impacted copper prices. Simultaneously, energy stocks fell by 1.4 percent amid a decline in oil prices.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Friday, indicating that key interest rates in the United States may have peaked, heightened market expectations. Investors are closely monitoring a series of data releases scheduled for the week, including Eurozone PMI, producer prices, retail sales, and gross domestic product, seeking insights into the economic outlook and inflation trends.



On a positive note, Hoffman-La Roche shares witnessed a 1.7 percent jump after the announcement of its agreement to acquire biotechnology development company Carmot Therapeutics for USD2.7 billion. Additionally, Rolls-Royce shares received a boost with a 3.7 percent increase following an upgrade by JP Morgan, elevating the rating to "overweight in investment portfolios" from "neutral." These developments contribute to the nuanced landscape of European stocks, reflecting the ongoing interplay of market dynamics, economic indicators, and corporate announcements.

