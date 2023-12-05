Iran records trade of USD676M worth of commodities

(MENAFN) During the recent week in the Iranian calendar, ending on Friday, the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) recorded a total trade of 2,967,894 tons of commodities, amounting to a trading value exceeding USD676 million on its physical market.



As per the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the metals and minerals trading floor accounted for 2,353,072 tons of commodities with a total value of nearly USD405 million.



Notable transactions on this floor included the sale of 1,248,560 tons of cement, 492,000 tons of iron ore, 440,527 tons of steel, 154,000 tons of sponge iron, 56,035 tons of zinc, 9,095 tons of copper, 7,600 tons of aluminum, 2,125 tons of cast iron, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate, and 100 tons of lead.



Additionally, the oil and petrochemical trading floor, spanning both domestic and export rings, observed 548,117 tons of commodities traded, totaling over USD233 million.



Products traded on this floor encompassed 190,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 161,447 tons of bitumen, 95,910 tons of polymeric products, 51,900 tons of lube cut, 28,876 tons of chemicals, 8,485 tons of sulfur, 4,649 tons of oil, 1,000 tons of slop wax, 430 tons of feedstocks, and 200 tons of waterproofing materials.



In addition, the IME's side market saw the trade of 10 tons of goods during the same week. Previously reported figures indicated that the IME registered a trade of 12,238,762 tons of commodities and 357 vehicles, amounting to a total trading value of nearly USD3 billion on its physical market during the last Iranian calendar month, which concluded on November 21.



Specifically, the metals and minerals trading floor accounted for trade totaling 9,870,000 tons of commodities and 357 vehicles, valued at almost USD2 billion.

