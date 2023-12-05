QIC Launches Three Months Free Insurance Promotion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, announced the launch of its exclusive end of the year car insurance promotion, allowing new motor customers to get 3 months of comprehensive car insurance for free.

With this offer, every new customer who purchases a comprehensive car policy will benefit from a 12-month full insurance coverage for the price of just 9 months, which means that the customer gets 3 months of coverage for free.

Ongoing until 29 February 2024, QIC's new promotion can be availed when buying a new comprehensive policy in just 2 minutes through qic, directly through one of the company's 11 branches in Qatar, or through the company's call center at 8000 742. QIC also provides flexible payment options when purchasing car insurance policies, including the installment payment plan available in Qatar exclusively with QIC, allowing customers to pay their annual premium in 12 monthly installments.

With a comprehensive QIC car policy, motorists get solid financial coverage against various risks they may face on the roads, including a coverage for the driver and passengers in the event of traffic accidents, losses and damages due to car theft, vandalism or fire. Customers can enhance their basic policies with optional add-ons for further protection, including the agency repairs cover, off-road covers, the 24/7 roadside assistance service, the no spare parts depreciation cover, and getting a courtesy car when filing claims and dropping their cars off for repairs.

Commenting on the new promotion, Ahmed Al Jarboey (pictured), QIC's Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said:“We are happy to reward our customers once again with this exclusive end of the year offer, and to allow new segments of motorists in Qatar to get the best insurance coverage at the best prices. QIC's comprehensive car insurance is indeed the ideal protection for drivers, passengers, and vehicles against the various risks they may be exposed to on the roads, and I would like to invite all car drivers in Qatar to explore our new limited-time offer, and to get their insurance coverage tailored to match their driving needs with QIC.”