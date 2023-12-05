Côte D'ivoire Minister Calls On Qataris To Invest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba met yesterday with H E Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in Côte d'Ivoire in the presence of QC board member Dr Khaled bin Klefeekh Al Hajri and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire to Qatar Dr. Sisi Abdul Karim.

The meeting discussed economic and commercial relations between both countries and ways to enhance them, particularly in the area of mutual investments. It reviewed the investment climate in the two countries and the investment opportunities available, and the role of the private sector in the two countries in strengthening these relations.

In his remarks, Rashid Al Athba said that the Qatar Chamber welcomes the development of trade and economic cooperation relations between the two countries, stressing that Qatari businessmen are interested in learning about the investment climate in Côte d'Ivoire. HE emphasised that the delegations' visit would open new horizons for further cooperation between the two sides, reflecting the shared desire to develop collaboration. He noted that Côte d'Ivoire is renowned for its timber industry, agriculture, and various natural resources, including minerals, indicating that it is an attractive destination for Qatari investors looking to expand their investments in the African continent, particularly in Côte d'Ivoire. He pointed out that trade between the two countries grew by 21% last year, reaching about QR126m compared to QR104m in 2021, noting that it remains below the level of ambitions.

The Minister of Agriculture of Côte d'Ivoire extended an invitation to the Qatar Chamber to organise a visit for Qatari businessmen to Côte d'Ivoire to explore the investment opportunities available in various sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, minerals, oil, and other.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Al Hajri stressed the interest of Qatari businessmen in investing in Côte d'Ivoire, which has many opportunities, especially in agriculture and mining, stressing the importance of investing in renewable energy.