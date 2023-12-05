NCSA President Meets Pakistan's Minister Of IT And Telecommunications

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki met yesterday with the Minister for IT and Telecommunications in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H E Dr. Umar Saif. The two sides, during the meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in the field of cybersecurity and ways to develop and strengthen the partnership in this field.
