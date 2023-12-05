Mazda And National Car Company Commemorates 50 Years Of Partnership In Excellence!

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

National Car Company is commemorating five decades of successful strategic partnership with Japanese auto major Mazda Motor Corporation, which granted the company exclusive agency rights for Mazda vehicles in the state of Qatar, way back in 1973.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of partnership in excellence, a ceremony was held at the Mazda showroom located in Al Nasr, attended by Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Thani, President Director of National Car Company who received the commemorative memento from Ms. Keiko Kawajiri – Management Representative from Mazda Motor Corporation who made an exclusive visit to Qatar to hand over the symbolic“Shamoji (rice paddle)” in line with the Japanese tradition. Sheikh Ahmad presented a traditional Qatari memento as a mark of appreciation. The event was attended by Mr. Kei Watanabe and Mr. Kaito Shiba representing ITOCHU corporation and the senior management of National Car Company.

A 2024 model Mazda CX-60

The National Car Company and Mazda are celebrating their marking half a century of serving the local community who have a special relationship with this iconic brand.

Reflecting on the past, present and future on this occasion, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Thani said,“We take pride in the longstanding partnership with Mazda Motor Corporation built over mutual trust and cooperation as we have gone through many challenges, both local and global during our 50 years of association. Over the years, we have worked together in our endeavor, positioning Mazda as a premium brand focusing on human centricity delivering the pleasure of driving. The real secret behind our 50 years of success and achievements is the enduring relationship with our customers and our great passion and commitment to the brand.”

Moving into a more premium and dynamic line up, Mazda has introduced the ALL-NEW INLINE 6 TURBO in 2024 MAZDA CX-60 and CX-90 models which will be soon available in Qatar. Mazda developed this most powerful gasoline engine specifically for the large platform, Mazda's all-new rear-biased all-wheel drive layout that supports a performance-focused experience. Additionally, Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), is standard on all CX-60 and CX-90 models and will help maintain Mazda's signature driving dynamics to the three-row crossover SUV.

The available 3.3-liter inline 6 turbo will have the highest horsepower and torque from a mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda with 340 horsepower and up to 500 Nm/rpm of torque when using the recommended premium fuel. This engine provides the new range of SUVs with an engaging driving experience with a rewarding exhaust note, while also featuring a mild-hybrid system for efficiency without compromising on performance.

Over the years, the National Car Company has been recognized by Mazda Corporation with numerous awards recognizing their outstanding customer service and sales performance.

To celebrate this unique milestone, NCC has planned a variety of customer appreciation programs and exclusive offers throughout the year which will be announced through print and social media channels periodically.

A 1973 model Mazda RX-3

As Mazda and National Car Company together are looking forward to a bright future, NCC will continue to play a vital role in serving its customers in the State of Qatar delivering high levels of customer experience while Mazda is transforming its range of vehicles to meet the next generation demands with innovative technology focusing on sustainability and environment friendliness.

With its commitment to providing top-quality Mazda vehicles and exceptional customer service, National Car Company is poised for another 50 years of success along with Mazda Corporation which continues its unique direction in the automotive industry manufacturing vehicles that fascinate people with the pleasure of driving, brightening customers' lives through car ownership, and offering cars that are sustainable for the earth and society.

