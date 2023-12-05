'Qatar, Turkiye Continuously Working To Find Horizons That Increase Bilateral Ties'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Turkiye, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani (pictured) affirmed that the Qatari-Turkish bilateral relations are known for their excellence, and the two countries worked continuously to preserve and consolidate this distinction and find other horizons that increase areas of cooperation.

He indicated that holding the ninth meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee yesterday affirms the two countries commitment to develop and strengthen relations in various fields and move them towards broader horizons for the benefit of the peoples of the two brotherly countries, pointing out that a number of agreements are scheduled to be signed during this meeting.

With regard to the economic aspect, the envoy pointed out that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries witnessed a growth of about 17% to reach approximately $2 in 2022 compared to $1 in 2021, highlighting that hundreds of Turkish companies are active in the Qatari market, and in return, many Qatari companies are active in Turkiye with Qatari capital amounting to $33, in addition to the Qatari private sector, which has recently grown significantly in many investment sectors supporting the Turkish economy.

On the political aspect, he explained that there is existing joint coordination between the two countries on many important files in the region, in addition to common visions on many issues, affirming the importance of this, especially with the great efforts made by Qatar in resolving disputes, and its well-known role in mediations aimed at ending conflicts and establishing peace, security, and stability. He also referred to the dynamic movement and great momentum in Turkish-Arab relations in general and Turkish-Gulf relations in particular, which can be read in the mutual visits, signed agreements, joint committees, and economic forums.