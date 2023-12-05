               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sheikha Moza Meets Consort Of Turkish President


12/5/2023 4:32:52 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and the Education Above All Foundation, met on Tuesday with HE Emine Erdogan, Consort of HE the President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye.

The meeting discussed the current situation in Gaza and the efforts made to provide support and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people.

