Sheikha Moza Meets Consort Of Turkish President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and the Education Above All Foundation, met on Tuesday with HE Emine Erdogan, Consort of HE the President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye.
The meeting discussed the current situation in Gaza and the efforts made to provide support and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people.
