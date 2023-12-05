Birla Public School Holds Drug Prevention And Awareness Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School (BPS) hosted officials from the General Directorate of Drugs Enforcement Department, Ministry of Interior, for a Drug Prevention and Awareness session.

The officials included Awareness and Exhibitions Officer Lieutenant Abdullah Saliha Al Shammari, Community Reach Out Office Coordinator Faisal Al Hudawi, Awareness Program Coordinator Khalida Khudadad and Media Coordinator Abdullah Mohammed.

Students from grade 11 were addressed during the session. Shijo Pullen, HM, Discipline and Activities, welcomed the guests.

Lieutenant Al Shammari presented the students with a wealth of information on the critical issue of drug prevention. The session was informative, engaging, and thought-provoking.

The insights into the consequences of substance abuse, coupled with practical advice and preventative strategies, provided the students with valuable information. The session inspired the students to reflect on their choices and consider the impact on their lives and those around them.

The students were given awareness of the procedures and caution to be taken while carrying medicines to Qatar, the law of Qatar on drug abuse, penalty of drugs and psychotropic substances trafficking, misuse of medical drugs, addiction treatment, the most vulnerable group to addiction, signs of addiction, etc.

A question-and-answer session was conducted at the end of the session, which helped students reiterate the points learned, and goody bags were distributed to motivate the students who participated in the session. The forum helped foster a sense of responsibility within the student community.

The session was concluded with a vote of thanks by the Acting Principal Radhika Rele, who urged the students to share the information gained with other students and parents, which will help to build a healthier and safer community.