UK reports Ukraine conflict claimed lives of 50,000 Russian soldiers

(MENAFN) On Monday, the British Ministry of Defence asserted that the Ukraine conflict has reportedly resulted in the loss of 50,000 Russian soldiers, coupled with injuries to as many as 240,000 individuals.



Additionally, it was stated that the disbanded Wagner group suffered casualties, with 20,000 members reported as killed and 40,000 wounded.



In the time between February 2022 and the end of November, the Russian army “likely suffered between 180,000 and 240,000 personnel wounded and approximately 50,000 killed,” the MoD mentioned in its post on X.



“Wagner Group mercenaries likely suffered approximately 40,000 wounded and 20,000 killed,” the MoD stated, totalling “around 220,000-280,000 wounded and approximately 70,000 killed.”



As indicated in a statement on the Ministry of Defence (MoD) website, the term "likely" is defined to encompass a probability range falling within 55-75 percent.



The Russian administration has “likely a low level of understanding about total casualty figures because of a long-established culture of dishonest reporting” in the military, the British added.



London's fatality evaluations seem to align closely with the figures released by Kiev. According to a report from the Ukrainian general staff on Monday, they assert that Russia's total troop losses since February 2022 amount to 332,810.

