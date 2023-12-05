EDEX 2023 in Cairo features unveiling of produced ships, combat vehicles

(MENAFN) In a notable event on Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi presided over the opening of the third international exhibition for defense and military industries, "EDEX 2023," situated east of Cairo. The exhibition featured the unveiling of domestically produced ships and combat vehicles, exemplified by the inauguration of the Egyptian Miko A200 combat frigate at the Alexandria Military Shipyard Company. This frigate, crafted entirely by Egyptian hands, underscores the nation's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities.



President El-Sisi actively participated in the event, inspecting the armored vehicles wing, which showcased the design of 12 armored combat vehicles at the Engineering Industries Complex. The exhibition also highlighted the completion of the manufacturing process for three Go Wind frigates, achieved through collaboration with the French side, as elucidated by Lieutenant General Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa, the Commander of the Navy.



Egyptian Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki emphasized the global significance of the exhibition, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and wars worldwide that impact security, stability, and regional as well as international well-being. Zaki stressed the crucial role of the Armed Forces as the guardian of the nation, committed to possessing the strength necessary to repel any aggression on Egypt's soil. He underscored the importance of close cooperation with nations sharing a commitment to security and peace.



The EDEX 2023 exhibition serves as a platform for showcasing Egypt's strides in developing its defense and military industries, affirming its self-sufficiency in manufacturing advanced weaponry and equipment. The event not only symbolizes technological achievements but also signals the nation's dedication to safeguarding its sovereignty and contributing to global peace and stability.

