Price of gold surges beyond historical peak, exceeding USD2,100

(MENAFN) On Monday, the price of gold surged beyond its historical peak, surpassing USD2,100 per ounce, fueled by expectations of impending interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The precious metal reached USD2,135.39 per ounce at the start of Asian trading, eclipsing the previous record set in 2020 during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the rally was followed by a decline around 10:30 local time, with gold trading at approximately USD2,069.01 per ounce.



Ricardo Evangelista, an analyst at Active Trades Consulting, highlighted that the rush to buy gold is a response to "growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce the interest rate during the first quarter of 2024." The potential rate reduction is a pivotal factor influencing the dollar, as precious metals are typically priced in US currency. Consequently, the diminishing value of the dollar renders gold more affordable for buyers utilizing other currencies.



Furthermore, the prospect of lower interest rates enhances gold's attractiveness relative to US Treasury bonds, another traditional safe-haven asset. Investors often turn to gold during periods of economic uncertainty, considering it a store of value. The inverse relationship between interest rates and gold prices comes into play, as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.



The dynamics of the precious metals market, intertwined with global economic factors and monetary policy expectations, underscore the complex interplay influencing gold prices. As geopolitical tensions persist and market participants closely monitor central bank actions, the trajectory of gold prices remains subject to ongoing developments in the broader economic landscape.

