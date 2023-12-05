'Tarsheed' Helps Cut 500 Million Kilograms Of Carbon Emissions In 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed) run by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kharamaa) has helped reduce about 500 million kilograms of carbon emissions in 2023.

This was revealed during Tarsheed Energy Efficiency Forum 2023, which opened yesterday. The forum discussed ways to stimulate cooperation between various actors in this field to shape a more sustainable and effective future for the benefit of current and future generations, and to accelerate access to a green, more prosperous tomorrow.



The two-day forum is a vital platform aimed at pushing the energy efficiency programme to new heights and exploring its many aspects, as well as providing a platform for recognising achievements, revealing innovations, and confronting challenges by enhancing the dialogue related to energy efficiency for sustainable development.

Speaking at the event, President of Kahramaa Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari said Kahramaa will continue its endeavour towards achieving the elements of sustainability with regard to water and electricity and the efficiency of their use towards development. He added that Tarsheed initiative constitutes a new starting point on the path towards sustainability, energy efficiency and energy transformation in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Kuwari pointed to some results of Tarsheed efforts in 2023, the most important of which is reducing about 500 million kilograms of harmful carbon, as well as instilling and bringing together the concept of sustainability in the new generation by reaching more than 300 schools at various levels, as well as the change that occurred in the behaviour of citizens, residents and partners from all sectors in the country towards adopting a culture of rationalization and energy efficiency.

Kahramaa President added that Tarsheed will continue, during its next phase until the year 2030, to work on consolidating the achievements made by preparing and developing regulations and legislation related to rationalization and efficiency of the use of electricity and water, and adopting the latest technologies that are compatible with environment and prepare for the stage of the knowledge economy and a smart Qatar.

Kahramaa will also continue the circular economy approach to benefit from all elements from water treatment and smart agriculture uses, through to applications of electric vehicles and renewable energy, especially solar energy, to reduce the waste of water and electricity, he added.

The forum presented a keynote discussion session focusing on energy efficiency trends and challenges in 2023, with the aim of providing an in-depth exploration of the latest developments, innovations and challenges within the dynamic energy efficiency landscape, and providing valuable insights to all stakeholders.

The forum also features a two-day side exhibition featuring the works of the competition winners and leading energy efficiency companies, and showcasing the notable achievements of the Tarsheed programme.