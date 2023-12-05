PHCC Initiative Promotes Oral And Dental Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Oral Health Promotion and Prevention Department (OHPP) at the Preventive Health Directorate of the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) specialises in enhancing the oral and dental health of Qatar's residents through its proactive approach focused on oral health education for the prevention of oral diseases. It recognises that the mouth is an integral part of overall health and maintaining it in optimal condition contributes to a better quality of life.

PHCC's diverse programmes and initiatives aim to promote various aspects of oral and dental health in the community. It seeks to raise community awareness about the importance of oral and dental health and the necessity of preventing various oral diseases to improve the oral health of the general population in Qatar.

Oral diseases, such as tooth decay and gum diseases, are widespread and affect individuals of all ages and genders. However, these diseases can be significantly prevented through education on the importance of maintaining oral and dental health and preventing associated diseases.

In light of this, the PHCC established the Preventive Oral Health Services Department in 2016. This department aims to increase awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy mouth with sound teeth and gums, providing effective preventive programmes and services for the entire community. In 2022, the department expanded its responsibilities and changed its name to“Oral Health Promotion and Prevention Department” to better reflect its mission and goals.

This department has developed various programmes and initiatives executed through different operational departments. One such programme is the“School Dental Program,” targeting students at an early age to instil proper oral hygiene habits that last a lifetime. The programme examines students for various oral diseases, educates them on proper brushing techniques, and provides preventive treatments like fluoride application and sealants.

Among the new initiatives is the“Elderly Home Oral Health Care Services” programme, addressing the oral health challenges faced by seniors receiving home care services. Understanding the specific needs and challenges of the elderly, the programme conducts examinations, provides education, and facilitates necessary treatments for maintaining their oral health.

Additionally, the department organises a community awareness campaign called“Ahlan Oral Health.” The campaign aims to increase awareness about oral and dental health, highlighting the importance of preventive measures such as regular dental check-ups, teeth cleaning, and regular use of dental floss. It also aims to educate the public about the interconnectedness of oral health and overall health.

Recognizing the crucial role of employees in the success of any government entity, the department extends its oral health promotion services to employees of various state ministries through dedicated campaigns. The department stands out as the only health entity in Qatar with 12 mobile dental units. These units provide a unique opportunity to establish dental clinics directly in diverse locations, ensuring accessibility for all. They operate in schools and participate in various community awareness events, significantly increasing the number of people who can benefit from oral examinations and preventive services.

Infection control and safety are prioritized in all the programmes and services. The mobile dental units are carefully sterilized after each oral examination service, and single-use dental tools are employed to minimize infection risks, strictly adhering to safety procedures.