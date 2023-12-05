Video: Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome GCC Leaders, Representatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led the well-wishers to welcome leaders and representative of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) countries, upon their arrival at the Amiri Hall at Hamad International Airport.

The leaders and their representatives are in the country to participate in the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council, which Doha hosts today, December 5, 2023.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led the well-wishers to welcome his brother HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA) Amiri Terminal to preside over the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led the well-wishers to welcome his brother HH President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA) Amiri Terminal to preside over the delegation of the UAE to the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led the well-wishers to welcome HH Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA) Amiri Terminal to head the Sultanates delegation, on behalf of HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, to the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes representative of HH Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister HE Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, upon his arrival at the Amiri Hall at Hamad International Airport, to preside over the delegation of the State of Kuwait.

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani were also present to welcome the leader.

Also present were HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, HE Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, and a number of high-ranking officials.