Higround And The Pokémon Company International Invite Fans To Explore Fan-Favorite Pokémon In New Collection

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- In a new and special collaboration, Higround, a powerhouse within the lifestyle and gaming spheres, is teaming up with The Pokémon Company International to create an exciting collection that seamlessly blends the worlds of competitive gaming, and the beloved Pokémon franchise. This unique partnership introduces a carefully curated collection of gaming peripherals inspired by fan-favorite Pokémon.

Higround introduces its line of Pokémon-themed keyboards and additional accoutrement, offering fans a tactile way to connect with their favorite franchise. In this unique collection, the Base 65 and Summit 65 Keyboards take center stage. The Base 65 models, for the everyday adventurer, feature designs like the iconic Poké Ball and fan-favorite Pokémon, including Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Mewtwo. The Summit 65 Keyboards represent the apex of luxury and performance, crafted with enthusiast-grade materials. Complementing these are the Performance Base 65 Keyboards, designed for competitive gamers with dynamic actuation technology, allowing for customized key sensitivity.

"This collaboration with Pokémon is a unique opportunity for us to celebrate a franchise that has been a significant part of our lives," says Rustin Sotoodeh, CEO and Creative Director of Higround. "We want to enable fans to express themselves and their love of Pokémon through our products, which offer a special collectible experience."

Mark your calendars for this one-of-a-kind release. The Higround and Pokémon collection will be available on December 8th at 12 p.m. PT on the Higround website.

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to embody elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu, Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that fuse fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule collection features a distinctive array of items known to sell out rapidly. In 2021, Higround was acquired by esports powerhouse 100 Thieves.

ABOUT POKÉMON

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink