Andersen Global Adds Legal Capabilities In Ireland With Collaborating Firm Philip Lee LLP

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global further expands its platform in Ireland through a Collaboration Agreement with Philip Lee LLP , adding complementary legal services to its existing tax capabilities in the country.

Philip Lee LLP was established in 1993 as a boutique firm and has since grown to be a full-service law firm with capabilities in areas including blockchain, technology, construction, banking, cybersecurity, employment, energy and natural resources, media, competition, property, and pharmaceuticals. Based in Dublin and led by Managing Partner Jonathan Kelly, the firm works with clients in more than 100 countries to provide customized solutions.

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said,“Philip Lee is an important addition to our global platform as we continue to expand capabilities to deliver seamless, borderless service. Jonathan and his team share our passion for stewardship and will provide valuable knowledge to our member and collaborating firms.”

“Our team acquires a deep understanding of each client's business and legal requirements and recognizes our clients' need for integrated, multidisciplinary professional services,” shared Kelly.“Our collaboration with Andersen Global enhances our tax capabilities with the resources of a global firm and solidifies our commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the market.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprising tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 14,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 400 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink