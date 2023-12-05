Rockstar Games Announces Grand Theft Auto VI, Coming 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rockstar Games®, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025.

“ Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games.“We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet. Watch Trailer 1 now at

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in December, Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. With each successive blockbuster entry in the series including Grand Theft: Vice City , Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas , and Grand Theft Auto IV , Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest selling, most critically acclaimed and influential properties in all of modern entertainment. The most recent iteration in the series, Grand Theft Auto V , has sold over 190 million units to date. Rockstar Games' blockbuster western series, Red Dead Redemption has sold over 81 million units worldwide to date, with its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2 , breaking new ground in fidelity and immersion.

Grand Theft Auto VI is not yet rated . For more information, please visit

About Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games cemented their reputation as creators of complex living worlds with the Grand Theft Auto series, one of the most successful entertainment properties of all time with over 410 million units sold-in worldwide. Through a string of critically acclaimed games including the Grand Theft Auto series, the Red Dead Redemption series, the Max Payne series, Bully , L.A. Noire , the Midnight Club series, and The Warriors , Rockstar Games has helped propel interactive entertainment into the center of modern culture. Follow Rockstar Games on YouTube , Instagram , X , and Facebook .

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at .

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to our combination with Zynga Inc.; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at . All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

“PlayStation,”“PS4,” and“PS5” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink