WHO Members Meet Again To Discuss A Pandemic Treaty

Almost no country in the world was adequately prepared for the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the world at the end of 2019. While several pharmaceutical companies were able to develop vaccines against the virus relatively quickly, in some cases with enormous public investment, production capacities were not immediately sufficient to provide vaccines to all countries.

The 194 member states of the WHO now want to be better prepared for future pandemics. An agreement has been in the works since the end of 2021. At the beginning of November this year member states began debating a concrete text for the first time in Geneva. This week members are meeting for a seventh round of intergovernmental negotiations.

As is usually the case at the WHO, this agreement is to be reached by consensus. Discussions between countries mostly in the Global South and those in the Global North show that there is still a long way to go.

Opportunity for cooperation

The focus of the agreement is on ensuring that all countries have equal access to the tools required to prevent and combat pandemics. In addition, the treaty would ensure the WHO has the ability to monitor pathogens – this includes expertise and technologies such as vaccine production and protective equipment. The WHO also wants to make sure the necessary medical care is accessible all around the world.

From the perspective of Doctors Without Borders, drafting this agreement offers an opportunity for states to work together, Yuan Hu, a health policy expert for the NGO, told SWI swissinfo. She says the treaty negotiated by the governments should protect medicines as a public good and uphold the right to“the highest attainable standard of health” in accordance with the WHO constitution.

So far, WHO member states have already agreed that the principle of“One Health” should apply, which simultaneously takes into account the health of humans, animals and the environment. The aim is to prevent pathogens from being transmitted from animals to humans.

They also agreed that countries are to work together on an interdisciplinary basis at a national and an international level to monitor the development of pathogens. However, there are still differences before a treaty is inked, for example with regard to“benefit sharing”. Countries would be required to send relevant strains of pathogens to WHO laboratories so that pharmaceutical companies can produce vaccines and other medical products. In return, the countries concerned should receive these products at a reduced price, or in some cases free of charge. Developing countries argue they need better conditions for access to these medicines.