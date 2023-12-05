Explainer: Is Nuclear Energy Poised For A Comeback?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Новая жизнь мирного атома в Швейцарии?



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Shifting global mindsets

Attitudes towards nuclear energy have shifted in recent years, driven by concerns about climate change and the recent energy crisis resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan, which saw the 2011 Fukushima meltdown, has restarted its reactors, while other nations are building (mainly China, India and Russia), consideringExternal link (including Poland, Romania, South Korea) or extending nuclear facilities (France, Belgium and Finland).

At the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, the United States, Britain, France, Ghana and Sweden were among more than 20 countries that signed a declaration on Saturday aiming to triple nuclear power capacityExternal link by 2050 as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions. Global nuclear capacity now stands at 370 gigawatts, with 31 countries operating reactors.

Fans of nuclear energy say it is a clean, safe and dependable complement to wind and solar energy. According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report last yearExternal link nuclear is vital for achieving carbon emission targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. But tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050 would require huge investment. In Western countries, which have almost three-quarters of global nuclear capacity, investment has stagnated due to soaring construction costs and projects have run over budget and faced delays.

Critics say the COP28 pledge is unrealistic, as producing nuclear energy has become too expensive, risky and slow to build. Renewables like wind and solar are cheaper, safer and faster solutions, they argue. Environmental groups also worry about safety and the disposal of nuclear waste.

Issue back on the Swiss authorities' table

Following the nuclear disaster at Fukushima, the Swiss government in 2011 decided to phase out nuclear power. In 2017, 58% of Swiss citizens validated this decision when they voted to gradually decommission the country's five existing nuclear power plants, ban the construction of new ones and adopt a new law – Energy Strategy 2050 – that promotes renewables.