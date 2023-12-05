Developing economies draw attention to 'green trade' policies at COP28

(MENAFN) At the ongoing COP28 talks in Dubai, leaders from emerging economies are drawing attention to a potential drawback of climate initiatives – the impact on developing nations. While United Nations climate conferences typically serve as platforms for showcasing national plans to reduce emissions and allocate funds to renewable energy, discussions at COP28 have shifted to tensions arising from "green trade" policies.



In both public forums and private discussions, concerns have emerged about the unintentional consequences of "protectionist" climate policies. While such policies may succeed in reducing emissions within one country, they could inadvertently create barriers for another nation to sell its goods or access clean energy technology. This issue has become a focal point at COP28, with leaders acknowledging the need to navigate the intersection of environmental and trade considerations.



During an event in Dubai attended by prime ministers, businessmen, and diplomats, World Bank President Ajay Banga highlighted the potential unintended consequences of trade regulations linked to climate policies. The discussion underscores the complex challenges that arise when attempting to balance environmental objectives with the principles of fair and open trade.



A key concern is the emergence of climate-related trade disputes, a topic not previously addressed in COP meetings. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, revealed that the organization had received approximately 18,000 complaints related to green policies. The sheer volume of complaints reflects the growing friction at the intersection of climate action and global trade dynamics. Despite the prevalence of these disputes, climate policymakers have often overlooked or downplayed the impact of their decisions on trade relationships.



As the discussions unfold at COP28, the delicate balance between climate goals and trade equity takes center stage. Leaders grapple with the challenge of crafting policies that effectively address environmental concerns without inadvertently disadvantaging developing economies in the process. The outcome of these deliberations may shape the trajectory of future climate initiatives, emphasizing the need for a harmonious integration of environmental and trade considerations on the global stage.

MENAFN05122023000045015682ID1107537043