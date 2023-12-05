               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Formycon Announces Participation In International Investor Conferences In Q1/2024


12/5/2023 4:13:27 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Conference
Formycon announces participation in international Investor Conferences in Q1/2024
05.12.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release // December 05, 2023


Formycon announces participation in international Investor Conferences in Q1/2024

Munich/Martinsried – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced that members of the Management Board plan to be present at the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2024:

  • J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
    January 09 – 12, 2024 / San Francisco
    1x1 Meetings (Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO & Enno Spillner, CFO)
    Investor meeting requests are welcome via this link .

  • Oddo BHF Forum
    January 15 – 16, 2024 / virtual
    1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
  • UniCredit & Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference
    January 17, 2024 / Frankfurt am Main
    1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)

  • J.P. Morgan Annual Pan‐European Small/Mid‐Cap CEO Conference
    March 12 – 14, 2024 / London
    1x1 Meetings (Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO & Enno Spillner, CFO)

  • Jefferies Pan‐European Mid‐Cap Conference
    March 19 – 21, 2024 / London
    1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)

  • Metzler Small Cap Days
    April 22 – 24, 2024 / Frankfurt am Main
    1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)

For further information please visit the Formycon Website at


About Formycon:
Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has six biosimilars in development.

About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $74 billion.

Contact:
Sabrina Müller
Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany
phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
... //

Disclaimer:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.


05.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstraße 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: 089 864667 100
Fax: 089 864667 110
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
WKN: A1EWVY
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1788981


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN05122023004691010666ID1107537038

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search