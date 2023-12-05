|
Formycon announces participation in international Investor Conferences in Q1/2024
Munich/Martinsried – Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced that members of the Management Board plan to be present at the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2024:
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 09 – 12, 2024 / San Francisco
1x1 Meetings (Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO & Enno Spillner, CFO)
Investor meeting requests are welcome via this link .
Oddo BHF Forum
January 15 – 16, 2024 / virtual
1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
UniCredit & Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference
January 17, 2024 / Frankfurt am Main
1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
J.P. Morgan Annual Pan‐European Small/Mid‐Cap CEO Conference
March 12 – 14, 2024 / London
1x1 Meetings (Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO & Enno Spillner, CFO)
Jefferies Pan‐European Mid‐Cap Conference
March 19 – 21, 2024 / London
1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
Metzler Small Cap Days
April 22 – 24, 2024 / Frankfurt am Main
1x1 Meetings (Enno Spillner, CFO)
For further information please visit the Formycon Website at
About Formycon:
Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has six biosimilars in development.
About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than $15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over $74 billion.
Contact:
Sabrina Müller
Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Martinsried/Planegg/Germany
phone +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
fax + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
Disclaimer:
