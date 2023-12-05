|
EQS-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Status of the share buyback: 27 November to 1 December 2023
05.12.2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST
Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
In the period from 27 November to 1
December
2023, init
innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 5,079 treasury shares at a value of EUR 161,761.58.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 9
November
2023. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Janina Hoffmann
Investor Relations
