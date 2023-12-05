EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Gerresheimer AG: Guido Pickert to head up Investor Relations at Gerresheimer

05.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Guido Pickert to head up Investor Relations at Gerresheimer Duesseldorf, December 5, 2023. Guido Pickert will join Gerresheimer AG, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetic industries, as Vice President Investor Relations with effect from January 2024. Pickert comes from Aixtron SE, where he most recently served as Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications. The experienced IR professional has won numerous awards in the past few years for his IR work. Most recently, the“Deutscher Investor Relations Preis” named him best IR manager at an MDAX company in June 2023. His duties will include further enhancing the equity story and positioning Gerresheimer as a profitable growth company in the capital market.



“With the successful implementation of the formula g strategy process, Gerresheimer has developed an entirely new growth momentum,” says Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO of Gerresheimer AG.“The interest in our company among international investors is on the rise. We are delighted to have attracted an excellent capital market specialist in Guido Pickert to help support this development and continue advancing Investor Relations at Gerresheimer together with his team.”

“I am very much looking forward to my new responsibilities, especially positioning Gerresheimer sustainably as a profitable growth company on the capital market,” Guido Pickert says. Guido Pickert studied business administration and international product management before launching his career at the IR agency Value Relations in 1999. In 2007, he joined Aixtron, where he has spent the past 16 years shaping the MDAX- and TecDAX-listed company's capital market communications. Starting in January 2024, he will take on overall responsibility for Investor Relations at Gerresheimer AG. Guido Pickert succeeds Bernhard Wolf, who has headed up IR at Gerresheimer on an interim basis since August 2023, after Carolin Nadilo was named Global Vice President Finance & Controlling of the Primary Packaging Plastics Division.



About Gerresheimer



Gerresheimer is the innovative system and solution provider and global partner for the pharma and biotech industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health and cosmetics industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and administration of drugs to the patient. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America, and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €1 in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).





Contact Gerresheimer AG

Jutta Lorberg

Head of Corporate Communication

P +49 211 6181 264

...

Marion Stolzenwald

Senior Manager Corporate Communication

P +49 1722424185

...

05.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Gerresheimer AG Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4 40468 Duesseldorf Germany Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-314 Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6 WKN: A0LD6E Indices: MDAX (Aktie) Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1788961



End of News EQS News Service