Gujarat Govt To Host Startup Conclave In Gandhinagar On Dec 7

Gandhinagar, Dec 5 (KNN) The Gujarat government has decided to organise the Startup Conclave in Gandhinagar on December 7, 2023.

The state government is organising the event ahead of next month's Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS).The conclave will witness participation of unicorn startups and venture capitalists from across the country besides leading businessmen of Gujarat.

The conclave will explore the challenges of innovation and research, market access, funding, financial inclusion, and other aspects relevant to startups. It will bring together startups, investors, and angel networks to exchange ideas and explore opportunities.

Minister for higher and technical education Rushikesh Patel said on Monday that a roundtable meeting will be chaired by chief minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar, where Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister of state for skill development, entrepreneurship, electronics, and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will be present.

He added that the roundtable meeting and startup conclave will focus on regulatory reforms, tax incentives, and enhancing the startup ecosystem in terms of compliance, to provide a more flexible and conducive environment for startups.

As per reports, the discussion will include a review of the state of venture capital and private equity investment in India and Gujarat.

Patel said that a session will focus on“making India the third largest global startup eco-system” and this segment of the conclave will celebrate success stories of India's startups. DPIIT and Startup India will showcase innovative success stories.

Currently, India boasts of 108 unicorns, collectively valued at around USD 340.80 billion. The minister said that the first Indian unicorn emerged in 2011, and by 2022, India had achieved the milestone of 100 unicorns.

