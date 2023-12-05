Andhra Pradesh FM Inaugurates GST Seva Kendram In Vijayawada

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Dec 5 (KNN) The Andhra Pradesh's finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Monday inaugurated a GST Seva Kendram and released the Vision and Mission of Commercial Taxes Department in Vijayawada.

The GST Seva Kendram is intended to curb fake GST registrations through Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.



The Minister also released a compendium of Standard Operating Procedures (SoP), circulars and peer learning material related to State tax. He also launched GST Mithra, an initiative meant to identify and correct discrepancies in tax returns, and encourage voluntary compliance.



Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the gross collection of GST in November recorded 31 per cent growth compared to the corresponding month last year, up from Rs 3,134 crore to Rs 4,093 crore.



Andhra Pradesh (AP) emerged as a leader, surpassing Karnataka which has a 17 per cent increase in the GST collection, followed by Tamil Nadu (20%), Telangana (18%) and Kerala (20%). The GST revenue without compensation for the FY 2023-24 (upto November 2023) stood at Rs. 21,181 crores, which was 90 per cent of the targeted goal.

Later, the Minister presented Incentive Awards to the department's 195 meritorious officers and staff in various categories.

Secretary (Finance) N. Gulzar, Chief Commissioner of Customs and Indirect Taxes Sanjay Pant, GST Network Executive Vice-President Dheeraj Rastogi, Chief Commissioner of State Tax M. Girija Sankar and Joint Commissioner M. Abhishikth Kishore were among those present at the launch.

(KNN Bureau)