Gold prices reach notable high, surpassing USD2,100 per ounce

(MENAFN) On Monday, gold hit a historic high, surpassing USD2,100 per ounce amidst ongoing global safe-haven seeking.



Spot gold initially peaked at USD2,110 per ounce before slightly retracting to trade at USD2,090 by 11:45 GMT.



This surge in the value of the longstanding asset has persisted for two consecutive months, buoyed by investor demand for safe-havens due to worldwide uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, recession concerns, and anticipations of US Federal Reserve interest rate reductions.



The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now estimating a probability of over 50 percent for a US interest rate cut in the first quarter of 2024.



“The anticipated retreat in both the USDand interest rates across 2024 are key positive drivers for gold,” Heng Koon How, UOB’s Chief of Markets Strategy, Global Economics as well as Markets Research, informed a US-based news agency. He predicted that by the conclusion of 2024, gold prices could reach USD2,200.



According to a recent survey conducted by the World Gold Council, over 20 percent of central banks plan to increase their gold reserves in the next 12 months. This shift is attributed to a growing pessimism regarding the US dollar as a reliable reserve asset.



Historically, investors have sought refuge in gold during times of market uncertainty, using it to hedge risks and preserve value. Bullion has maintained its status as a safe haven throughout millennia, proving itself during economic instability, stock market crises, military conflicts, and pandemics.



Experts and traders anticipate that gold prices are poised to achieve new highs in the coming year and may sustain levels above USD2,000.

