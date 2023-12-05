NTRA Launches Initiatives For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The National Telecom Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA) has affirmed its commitment to empowering persons with disabilities to use modern technologies that make their lives easier and increase their productivity. NTRA aims to ensure that this segment of users, who are an integral part of Egyptian society, can access telecommunication and internet services smoothly.

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), which falls on 3 December, NTRA announced several initiatives to support persons with disabilities. These include:

Launching a service to receive and resolve complaints in Sign Language, which can be done via video calls on NTRA's website.

Recognizing a new mobile line with a 50% discount on voice and data monthly packages through telecom operators in Egypt's market.

Directing operators to give priority to persons with disabilities by completing their transactions quickly at branches and outlets, and to provide equipped facilities that meet their needs, in compliance with Egypt's Engineering Code.

Directing operators to offer a bundle of benefits to persons with disabilities during December, such as doubling the package upon buying a new mobile line and waiving the administrative fees for using mobile wallets to pay bills or receiving a cash-back from the value of the fees.