Moscow sends Somalia free wheat

(MENAFN) In a significant gesture of humanitarian support, Somalia has received a substantial delivery of 25,000 tons of wheat from Russia to address the pressing hunger crisis exacerbated by prolonged droughts and recent floods. The cargo ship, carrying the much-needed aid, docked at the port of Mogadishu on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in Russia's commitment to assist the East African nation during these challenging times.



The handover ceremony took place in Mogadishu, with Russia's ambassador to Somalia, Mikhail Golovanov, personally delivering the free grain to Somalia's Minister of Maritime Transport and Ports, Abdullahi Ahmed Jama. Golovanov arrived in the capital ahead of the shipment, underscoring the importance Moscow places on fulfilling its promise to provide aid to countries grappling with food insecurity.



This initiative stems from Russia's pledge, made by President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa summit in July, to support nations facing acute hunger crises. Somalia, currently contending with the displacement of around 250,000 people due to droughts and floods, is the first beneficiary of Russia's commitment. Last month, the UN food program highlighted that an estimated 4.1 million people in Somalia are expected to face acute hunger by the year's end.



Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, in announcing the aid shipments, revealed that two deliveries of free grain had set sail for Burkina Faso and Somalia. The total commitment includes up to 200,000 tons of grains earmarked for delivery to six African nations grappling with food insecurity before the year concludes. With Somalia and Burkina Faso being the initial recipients, the four other nations set to benefit from this humanitarian initiative are Eritrea, Zimbabwe, Mali, and the Central African Republic.



As the aid arrives in Somalia, this collaborative effort between Russia and African nations stands as a testament to international solidarity in addressing critical issues such as hunger crises. The successful delivery to Somalia serves as a beacon of hope for other countries in dire need, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in tackling pressing humanitarian challenges.





