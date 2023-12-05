Britain's armed forces confronts shortfall of USD21.6B in next decade

(MENAFN) Britain's armed forces confront a significant equipment funding shortfall of £17 billion (USD21.6 billion) in the coming decade, as revealed by the country's public spending watchdog on Monday. The National Audit Office (NAO) projected the cost of the new weapons and equipment budget at USD385.57 billion for the period spanning 2023 to 2033. This estimation marks an increase of approximately USD21.33 billion over the budget, representing the largest shortfall reported since the NAO's inaugural report in 2012.



The surge in costs, particularly in nuclear and marine energy programs, linked to Britain's pursuit of an alternative nuclear deterrent, has contributed to the heightened budgetary strain. The NAO underscored that this escalation has led to a "significant deterioration" in the financial condition of the Ministry of Defense (MoD).



The geopolitical landscape, notably Russia's conflict with Ukraine, has heightened concerns about the preparedness of European countries, including the UK, prompting a call for increased military spending. As a key ally and military equipment supplier to Kiev, the UK finds itself in a strategic position. To address these concerns, the UK government had earlier augmented military spending by an additional 6.31 billion, bringing it to approximately 2.25 percent of the GDP for the current and next year, up from the previous two percent.



While the government's efforts to bolster military spending were acknowledged, the NAO warned that the rising costs of future equipment, estimated to increase by USD13.76 billion if inflation rises, will continue to exert pressure on the budget. Moreover, the watchdog indicated that the budget shortfall could potentially be higher than estimated, as the equipment plan under scrutiny did not include costs related to developing new capabilities or extending the lifespan of certain equipment, such as combat vehicles like the Warrior and Challenger 2. The assessment underscores the challenges faced by the UK in ensuring the adequacy and sustainability of its defense capabilities amid evolving security concerns and financial constraints.

