India responds to US charges on Sikh leader assassination scheme

(MENAFN) In a significant development, India's Foreign Ministry issued a response on Thursday to the charges leveled by United States federal prosecutors, accusing an Indian intelligence official of orchestrating a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the Khalistan movement based in the United States. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi conveyed that such allegations were "contrary to the Indian government’s policy" and were a matter of serious concern.



Speaking at a press briefing, Bagchi disclosed that the information regarding the alleged plot emerged during discussions between the Indian and United States governments related to bilateral security cooperation. He emphasized that India takes such inputs seriously, leading to the formation of a high-level inquiry committee tasked with investigating all relevant aspects of the matter.



"The necessary follow-up action will be taken based on the findings of the committee," stated Bagchi, underlining India's commitment to a thorough examination of the accusations. The spokesperson shed light on the broader context, acknowledging the shared intelligence inputs that hinted at connections between organized criminals, gunrunners, terrorists, and other extremists.



Bagchi affirmed, "This is a matter of concern. We have said that this is also contrary to government policy." He highlighted the gravity of the situation, pointing to the nexus between organized crime, trafficking, gunrunning, and extremists at an international level. Recognizing the severity of such issues for law enforcement agencies and organizations, he stressed the need for a comprehensive inquiry.



The high-level inquiry committee, now in place, is expected to delve into the intricacies of the alleged assassination plot and present its findings in due course. India's response underscores its dedication to addressing the matter transparently and in accordance with its policy framework. As the investigation unfolds, the incident adds a layer of complexity to India-United States relations, prompting both nations to navigate through the challenges posed by these serious allegations on the international stage.





