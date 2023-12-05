Inside EU rows puts in jeopardy Ukraine`s USD54 billion

(MENAFN) Ukraine's anticipated windfall of EUR50 billion (USD54.3 billion) from the European Union is now at risk due to mounting internal disputes over the bloc's joint budget, warns a recent report by the Financial Times. The intricacies of the ongoing budgetary discord are exacerbated by recent political shifts, notably the victory of the far-right in Dutch elections and a budget crisis in Germany resulting from a court ruling on unused pandemic funds.



According to the Financial Times, as the European Union’s 27 member states gear up for a crucial summit in Brussels, where both the long-term budget and support for Ukraine will be on the agenda, consensus appears elusive. Citing unnamed officials, the report underscores the current impasse, describing the situation as "far from reaching a deal."



A source within European Union circles characterized this juncture as a "moment of truth," emphasizing that commitment to Ukraine demands tangible action. However, another official expressed skepticism, stating that achieving agreement on the bloc's budget would be "very, very difficult."



The European Union's budget commissioner, Johannes Hahn, added a layer of complexity by revealing that Germany, a key player in the negotiations, is presently preoccupied with domestic issues, making it challenging to address European Union budget matters. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, conveyed steadfast support for Ukraine despite the nation facing its own energy crisis.



The unexpected victory of the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) in Dutch elections has further complicated the landscape. The PVV, among other policy stances, advocates for a cessation of military and financial aid to Ukraine and opposes European Union sanctions on Russia. This shift in Dutch politics has introduced an additional hurdle to reaching a consensus on the European Union's joint budget.



As Ukraine anxiously awaits the outcome of these internal European Union deliberations, the potential shortfall in the promised EUR50 billion underscores the delicate nature of international alliances and the impact of domestic politics on global commitments. The upcoming summit in Brussels is poised to be a pivotal moment, determining not only the future financial support for Ukraine but also the coherence of the European Union's joint budget amidst challenging geopolitical circumstances.





