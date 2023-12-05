High Yield Dollar Governance Token (HYGT), A Governance Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut High Yield Dollar Governance Token (HYGT) on December 6, 2023, for all BitMart users. The HYGT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is High Yield Dollar Governance Token (HYGT)?

High Yield Dollar Governance Token (HYGT) is an integral part of the HYDT Protocol, a stablecoin staking project on the BNB chain. HYGT serves as a governance token, empowering users to participate in decision-making processes regarding the future developments and parameter adjustments of the HYDT Protocol. This protocol offers a substantial 30% APY fixed return on stablecoin staking and additional farming returns, all backed by transparent BNB collateral. The HYDT Protocol, launched in October 2023, introduces HYGT token farming as a reward for engaging in stablecoin staking and liquidity provision activities, with plans for a buy-back and burn mechanism to enhance value.

Why High Yield Dollar Governance Token (HYGT)?

HYGT stands out in the DeFi space due to its association with the HYDT Protocol's pioneering stablecoin staking model. Offering governance rights, HYGT token holders can influence the protocol's direction and feature enhancements. The HYGT token is rewarded to participants in stablecoin staking and liquidity farming, incentivizing engagement within the ecosystem. The proposed buy-back and burn strategy, using revenue generated from stablecoin staking, further underscores the sustainability and long-term value of HYGT.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About High Yield Dollar Governance Token (HYGT)

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 HYGT

Token Type: BEP-20

The HYGT token's role in the HYDT Protocol extends beyond governance; it's a cornerstone of the protocol's innovative reward system. Set to be distributed from November 2023, HYGT tokens will be allotted for farming rewards and team reserves, with a total supply of 1 billion and a structured lock-up mechanism. This governance token is designed to reinforce the protocol's stability and foster community engagement, ensuring an equitable distribution of decision-making power and rewards. The impending buy-back and burn program, scheduled for Q1 2024, aims to decrease the HYGT supply, potentially increasing its value and benefiting holders.

To learn more about High Yield Dollar Governance Token (HYGT), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!