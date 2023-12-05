Metaunit (MEU), A Core Token Of Metaplayerone Network, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut MetaUnit (MEU) on December 8, 2023, for all BitMart users. The MEU/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is MetaUnit (MEU)?

MetaUnit (MEU) emerges as a potential game-changer in the crypto world, central to an array of innovative Web3 and blockchain services. Key to Metaplayerone's ecosystem, MEU is integral to its GPU Supercloud, EVM Blockchain, Web3 Social Network, and powers the Soika platform. Soika stands as a comprehensive Web3 AI assistant, offering a range of services from market research and crypto trading assistance to NFT creation and smart marketplace functionalities. MEU's role in these diverse applications underscores its potential to significantly impact the decentralized landscape.

Why MetaUnit (MEU)?

MetaUnit (MEU) positions itself as a versatile and essential token within the Metaplayerone Web3 Social Networks – the first full web3, NFT driven community communications, that includes commercial and media communications in the Metaverse. It's not just a token; it's a gateway to a variety of services ranging from blockchain operations to AI-driven Web3 solutions. MEU token serves as a utility for the professional trading assistance mode of Soika and unlimited media generation for NFT collections. The token's utility spans across governance in the DAO Metaplayer, where it allows holders to propose and vote on updates, to being a crucial element in Metaplayerone's service provision, including ads and promotion, live video streaming, and game assets. The hyper-deflationary nature of MEU, where tokens are burned to mint utility tokens for platform services, adds to its uniqueness and potential for growth.

About MetaUnit (MEU)

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 MEU

Token Type: ERC-20

The MetaUnit (MEU) token is designed as a hyper-deflationary core token of the Metaplayerone ecosystem, offering incentives for various activities within its network. This includes rewards for NFT transactions on the platform, where the number of resales and the deal amount determine the MEU tokens accrued. Furthermore, MEU serves as an incentive for DAO performance, rewarding community activities based on turnover and engagement. The token's burnable nature for services and its role in incentivizing platform engagement and governance participation showcase its multifaceted utility and potential as a super utility asset in the evolving Web3 space.

To learn more about MetaUnit (MEU), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

