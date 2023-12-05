Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Representative Of Amir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the well-wishers to welcome representative of Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, upon his arrival at the Amiri Hall at Hamad International Airport, to preside over the delegation of the State of Kuwait to the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council, which Doha hosts Tuesday.

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani were present to welcome HE the representative of the Amir of Kuwait.

Also present were HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State of Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, HE Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar Khalid Badr Al Mutairi, and a number of high-ranking officials.

