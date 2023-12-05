Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome UAE President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the well-wishers to welcome his brother President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA) Amiri Terminal to preside over the delegation of the UAE to the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council, which Doha hosts Tuesday.

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani were present to welcome HH the President of the UAE.

Also present were HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Said Al Mansouri, HE Ambassador of the UAE to Qatar Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, and a number of high-ranking officials.

