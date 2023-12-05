Media reports more than 1,500 trucks trapped at Ukraine-Hungary border

(MENAFN) In a developing situation at the Ukraine-Hungary border, more than 1,500 trucks find themselves ensnared in a 22-kilometer-long queue, according to reports from The ATV channel.



The extensive line has formed as Ukrainian truckers, facing a border blockade initiated by their Polish and Slovak counterparts, desperately seek alternative routes into the European Union.



The Zahony border crossing, a critical transit point in the region, is reported to be operating at full capacity. However, this has not proven sufficient to alleviate the growing congestion, with queues continuing to stretch along the border. Local officials are grappling with the challenge, highlighting the severity of the situation.



Amid the chaos, one trucker shared his experience, revealing a three-day wait in line. Despite the inconvenience, he expressed a pragmatic perspective, stating that such delays were anticipated. In preparation, he brought extra supplies of food and fuel. "It's part of our job, so we can't complain too much. We chose this profession for ourselves," he explained.



The genesis of this border gridlock traces back to early October when Polish truckers instigated a round-the-clock blockade at key crossings along the Ukrainian border. Their protest was fueled by dissatisfaction with the European Union's decision to exempt Ukrainian counterparts from permit requirements for entry into the bloc. The Polish truckers argue that measures implemented in response to the Moscow-Kiev conflict created unfair competition, leading to a detrimental impact on the prices of agricultural products.



Adding fuel to the fire, last week saw the expansion of the protest as Polish farmers and truck drivers in neighboring Slovakia joined the blockade. Together, they created further obstacles by blocking a crossing on Slovakia's frontier with Ukraine. This escalation has heightened tensions and underscored the complex challenges surrounding cross-border trade and political disputes within the European Union. As the gridlock persists, stakeholders anxiously await a resolution to the standoff that is affecting not only the livelihoods of truckers but also the flow of goods between Ukraine and the European Union.



