COP28 President claims ‘no science’ behind requests to rule out fossil fuel

(MENAFN) Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the president of the COP28 climate conference and CEO of the United Arab Emirates state oil company Adnoc, has raised significant skepticism about the zero-emissions policies advocated by the United Nations (UN). Al Jaber claimed there is "no science" supporting the notion that gradual reductions in fossil fuel use would effectively mitigate global heating. During a live online event in late November, he expressed concerns that such policies could impede sustainable development and regress humanity to the Paleolithic period.



These statements are in direct contrast to the United Nations's stance, challenging the organization's call for phasing out fossil fuels as a crucial step in addressing the ongoing climate crisis.



Al Jaber's dual roles as COP28 president and Adnoc CEO have drawn criticism for representing a potential conflict of interest. The comments were made in response to queries from former United Nations special envoy for climate change Mary Robinson, who emphasized the urgency of committing to fossil fuel phase-out to address the crisis, particularly its disproportionate impact on vulnerable groups like women and children. As the global community convenes at COP28 in Dubai, the debate over the scientific basis for and feasibility of transitioning away from fossil fuels takes center stage.



MENAFN05122023000045015687ID1107536953