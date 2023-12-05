Russian shippers increase foreign income sales

(MENAFN) In response to a recent presidential decree, major Russian exporters have significantly increased their conversion of foreign currency earnings to rubles over the past two months, according to Elizaveta Danilova, the director of the financial stability department at the Bank of Russia. Danilova reported a notable 36 percent month-on-month rise in net sales of foreign currency by the country's 29 largest exporters, reaching USD12.5 billion in October alone.



Although specific figures for November were not disclosed, Danilova indicated that they have surpassed the previous month's total. The shift in behavior among exporters aligns with the government's directive to repatriate foreign revenues, aiming to support the ruble during a period of depreciation against Western currencies.



The presidential decree, implemented in October, emphasized the mandatory selling of foreign revenues by exporters to bolster the ruble's value. Danilova highlighted that the ruble has strengthened by over 10 percent in October and November, attributed to increasing oil prices, a restored trade balance, and a key interest rate hike. The latter has curbed excessive demand for imports and provided additional incentives for companies to swiftly convert foreign currency earnings. On the eve of the decree, the ruble traded at approximately 100 to the United States dollar, witnessing a significant improvement as it stood at around 90 rubles to the greenback by Friday.



Danilova emphasized that the future exchange rate of the ruble will be closely tied to foreign trade dynamics and global oil prices. As Russian exporters adjust their strategies in compliance with the new regulations, the ongoing impact on the national currency and broader economic stability remains a focal point.



