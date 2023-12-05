Spotify to reduce 17 percent of workforce amid cost-cutting initiative

(MENAFN) On Monday, music streaming giant Spotify revealed plans to lay off approximately 1,500 employees, equivalent to 17 percent of its workforce. This move comes as part of a cost-cutting initiative, following earlier rounds of layoffs, including 600 employees in January and another 200 in June. The decision to reduce staff reflects a broader trend among technology companies, such as Amazon and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, which have also undertaken workforce reductions this year.



In a letter addressed to employees, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek explained that the company had expanded its workforce in 2020 and 2021 due to lower capital costs and increased production requirements, much of which was tied to acquiring additional resources. The music streaming giant invested over a billion dollars to establish its streaming business, securing collaborations with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Spotify has been on a global expansion, aiming to reach one billion users by 2030. As of now, the platform boasts 601 million users, a substantial increase from the 345 million reported at the close of 2020.



Despite facing recent workforce reductions, Spotify has demonstrated financial progress, achieving profitability in the third quarter. This success was driven by price increases for live broadcast services and a growth in subscribers across all regions. The company anticipates the number of monthly listeners to reach 601 million in the final quarter of the year.



In his communication to employees, Ek mentioned discussions about potential smaller reductions in staff during 2024 and 2025. The decision to streamline the workforce aligns with Spotify's strategic efforts to navigate market dynamics, enhance efficiency, and sustain financial viability in the competitive music streaming industry.

MENAFN05122023000045015682ID1107536870