Russian authorities find US citizen dead in migrant deportation center

(MENAFN) Russian media reported on Monday that a US citizen facing deportation from Russia due to an administrative offense was discovered deceased at an immigrant detention center in the southern Krasnodar Region.



Identified as Ernest Harry Mitchell, aged 56, details about his arrival in Russia remain unclear.



Reports suggest that during a routine ID check in mid-November, Mitchell failed to present a valid health insurance certificate, breaching Russia's entry and stay regulations.



During his court appearance, Mitchell contended that he believed his medical insurance certificate, obtained before his trip to Russia, was valid across all nations. Despite this, he pleaded guilty to the entry rules violation.



In November, Mitchell received a fine of 3,000 rubles (USD32.79) and was sentenced to deportation from Russian territory for the administrative offense.



Subsequently, he was held at an immigrant detention center pending deportation. Court records indicate that he did not appeal the decision.



Reports from a Russian daily and RIA Novosti, citing sources within law enforcement, stated that Mitchell's body was discovered at the center on Monday night. Allegedly, he took his own life, prompting an investigation into the incident.

