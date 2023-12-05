Tiger attacks, kills elderly man in Russia

(MENAFN) In Russia's far-eastern Khabarovsk Region, an elderly man tragically lost his life after being attacked by an Amur tiger, confirmed by local law enforcement authorities on Monday. The incident occurred as the man tried to rescue his dog from the predator.



The large feline wandered into a remote settlement called Obor in the sparsely populated Lazo district early Monday, as reported by a Russian media outlet. Initially attacking a dog and dragging it into nearby woods, the tiger's actions prompted the dog's owner to investigate the noise.



Unfortunately, the man discovered only the remains of his dog. At that moment, the tiger turned on him, leading to the fatal attack, according to the news agency.



The local Investigative Committee Department reported finding the mauled body later in the day, confirming the launch of an investigation into the incident via a statement on Telegram.



The Amur Tiger Center, dedicated to studying and conserving tigers in Russia, suggested that the tiger might have perceived the man as a threat, leading to the attack.



A video released by Mash depicted several individuals searching for the dog and its owner. One person in the video mentioned the tiger dragging the dog with a metal chain and noted the size of the tiger's footprints, emphasizing their considerable size. Additionally, the footage captured the search party discovering bloodstains on the ground.

MENAFN05122023000045015839ID1107536866