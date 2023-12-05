US dollar rebounds as rate cut expectations ease

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US dollar staged a recovery, halting a three-week decline fueled by expectations of imminent interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. The dollar index climbed 0.19 percent to 103.33, while the euro saw a marginal dip of 0.1 percent, reaching USD1.0876. The euro had recorded a three percent gain against the dollar in the previous month, touching its highest level since August.



The November slide of 3.1 percent in the dollar index marked its most substantial monthly drop in a year, largely attributed to growing anticipations of a more accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. Colin Asher, Chief Economist at Mizuho Bank in London, noted that November was particularly challenging for the dollar, driven in part by expectations of easing by the Federal Reserve. Asher expressed the belief that there is room for a change in direction by the end of the year.



In contrast, the British pound retreated 0.27 percent to USD1.2675, and the Australian dollar experienced a 0.44 percent decline to USD0.6646. The dollar also strengthened against the Swiss franc, rising 0.31 percent to 0.8723 francs in the latest trading session.



Simultaneously, Bitcoin surged past USD41,000, marking its highest level since April 2022. This ascent was attributed to investor sentiments suggesting that the Federal Reserve had concluded its interest rate hike cycle, thereby prompting increased interest in riskier assets across financial markets. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a statement on Friday, asserted the central bank's readiness to tighten monetary policy further if required. However, he also acknowledged that interest rate measures have contributed to a deceleration in inflation. These dynamics collectively underscore the intricate interplay between central bank policies, currency markets, and the evolving landscape of digital assets.

